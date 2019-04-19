Electrical Fire Does Minimal Damage To Southwest Lincoln Home

A panoramic view of the fire scene in the 1400 block of Sioux on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Courtesy of Jack Terry)

A basement fire Thursday afternoon in a southwest Lincoln home did minimal damage, but prompted a full response from firefighters.

LFR says they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Sioux Street just before 3:30pm. When crews showed up, they saw a light haze of smoke from the basement of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and there was no extension to the main level. One fire investigator said the fire originated from an electrical cord to a light on a 75-gallon fish tank, leaving about $5,000 worth of damage.

One resident was able to rescue their pets and get out safely.

OTHER NEWS: Money stolen from safe at a Lincoln McDonald’s.