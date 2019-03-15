Elkhorn, Platte Rivers Inundating Omaha Area Communities Provided by Jackie Andersen of Lincoln Here are pictures taken from a farm 3 miles south of Valley, a community just west of Omaha. The area is just downstream from the Union Dike Levee, which broke Friday morning. Sent by Jackie Andersen of Lincoln by Jackie Andersen, Lincoln SHARE RELATED CONTENT BREAKING NEWS: Levee Failure Prompts Flash Flood Emergency In The Valley Area Nebraska Property Tax Package Could Include Income Tax Cut HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Surprises No. 21 Maryland 69-61 In Big Ten Tourney State Officials Give Updates On Nebraska’s Blizzard and Flooding Senate Votes to Terminate Trump’s National Emergency Border FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: Residents From Near Schuyler To Ashland Impacted, LFR’s Water Rescue Team Deployed