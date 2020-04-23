Elton John Postpones Remainder Of 2020 Tour

      Breaking News
Apr 23, 2020 @ 7:59am

(KFOR NEWS  April 23, 2020)    Elton John is postponing the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8.  Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020.

This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].

The additional ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR dates currently being rescheduled are as follows:
May 22, 2020 – Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
May 23, 2020 – Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
May 26, 2020 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
May 28, 2020 – Orlando, FL Amway Arena
May 30, 2020 – Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
June 3, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 5, 2020 – Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
June 6, 2020 – Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9, 2020 – Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 11, 2020 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
June 13, 2020 – Fargo, ND FARGODOME
June 15-16, 2020 – St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 19-20, 2020 – Chicago, IL United Center
June 24, 2020 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
June 26-27, 2020 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
June 30—Jul 1, 2020 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 3, 2020 – N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
July 5, 2020 – Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 7, 2020 – St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 8, 2020 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support.