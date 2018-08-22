Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Lincoln

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has confirmed finding Emerald Ash Borer in Lincoln. The 1/2 inch long, metallic-green beetle bores through bark and tunnels into ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die.

The arrival of the beetle has been predicted for years as the beetle continued advancing westward from its origin near the Great Lakes. It’s believed to have been introduced into the U.S. via wooden cargo containers from foreign countries. The borer has a record of killing 100% of the ash trees in an area within five years.

Infested Ash Trees exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under the bark, D-shaped exit holes, and suckers along the trunk and main branches.

Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Washington and Dodge counties remain under a quarantine order that was issued in 2016 which includes prohibiting ash nursery stock from leaving the area, and regulating the movement of firewood and mulch.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture say healthy, high-value ash trees within a 15 mile radius of a known infestation can be treated with an insecticide to prolong their life. They also asked that anyone who feels they have located an EAB infestation report it to them and 402-471-2351.

Today’s release also said the borer was found in a tree in Fremont.