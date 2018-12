The city has begun its 15-year Emerald Ash Borer plan of removing about 1,000 street trees a year and planting something else, but the City Council is hearing more from citizens and groups wondering how the city is going to help property owners remove ash trees on private property. The loss could be as many as 50,000 ash trees. Pat Anderson-Sifuentez, with Neighborworks, told the council the city needs a plan to help low-income homeowners pay for removing dead ash trees.