Emergency Need For Blood

KFOR NEWS September 29, 2020) Nebraska Community Blood Bank will be holding an Emergency Blood Drive Thursday, October 1st at the 84th & O donor center from 9am-4pm.
The Emergency Blood Drive is necessary due to the loss of 200 units from a last minute cancelled blood drive. Appointments are required.
FREE Famous Dave’s lunch & NCBB T-shirt!
To make an appt please respond with a suitable time for you or call us at 402-486-9414.
