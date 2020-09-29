      Weather Alert

Emergency Need For Blood

Sep 29, 2020 @ 5:24am

KFOR NEWS  September 29, 2020)  Nebraska Community Blood Bank will be holding an Emergency Blood Drive Thursday, October 1st at the 84th & O donor center from 9am-4pm.

The Emergency Blood Drive is necessary due to the loss of 200 units from a last minute cancelled blood drive.  Appointments are required.

FREE Famous Dave’s lunch & NCBB T-shirt!

To make an appt please respond with a suitable time for you or call us at 402-486-9414.

READ MORE:   Black Clergy Of Lincoln Share Recommendations On Reforming Police Policies And Procedures