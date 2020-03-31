Eminem gushes over daughter Hailie and shares his greatest accomplishment
ABC/CRAIG SJODINEminem is a proud father.
The rapper recently appeared on an episode of the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast and gushed about Hailie Jade Scott, his daughter with ex Kim Mathers.
“She’s made me proud for sure,” he said, adding that the 24-year-old graduated from with a degree in Psychology from Michigan State University with an admirable 3.9 GPA.
Looking back on how much Hailie has grown, he remarked, “It definitely is crazy.”
While most fans know about Hailie, most aren’t aware that Eminem has two adopted daughters as well — Alaina Marie Mathers, whose mother is Kim’s late twin sister, and Whitney Scott Mathers, who is Kim’s daughter with a former partner.
“I have a niece that I have helped raised, too, that’s … pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And then I have a younger one that’s 17 now,” the “Lose Yourself” artist said of Alaina and Whitney respectively.
With all the success that Eminem has had, its these three young ladies that have had the biggest impact on him and who give him the biggest sense of accomplishment.
“So when I think about my accomplishments like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids,” he shared.
