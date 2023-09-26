Employee Cited For Assault After Disturbance at a Lincoln Rec Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 26)–A man who had worked at the Air Park Rec Center is out of a job and has been cited for two counts of misdemeanor assault, after a fight involving teens at the rec center on Sunday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Police, Brent Lopez had called for help in removing a group of teens from the gym that he claimed made threatening statements. Security video showed Lopez physically removing a 14-year-old girl from the gym, after she had been pushed by a 12-year-old boy. Police say when the girl refused to leave, she flailed her arms that may have struck Lopez, with him responding by punching her and a 15-year-old girl that intervened.

Lopez was cited for two counts of misdemeanor assault and let go of his job.