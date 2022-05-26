      Breaking News
“End of School” Traffic Enforcement Project Results Released

May 26, 2022 @ 10:23am

Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department just completed its annual ‘End of School’ traffic enforcement project. The  project was conducted May 2 through May 25 with specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and  around the various school zones throughout the city. The project, funded through a grant from the Nebraska  Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, resulted in the following violations:  

Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 291  

Official Speeding Citations 107 

Speeding Warnings 13 

Traffic Signal Warning 1 

Seatbelt Citations 26 

Seatbelt Warnings 8 

Child Restraint Citations 1 

No Insurance Citations 16 

No Insurance Warnings 11 

No Valid Registration Citations 45 

No Valid Registration Warnings 9 

Other Traffic Violations 20 

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 28 

Suspended Drivers 1 

Narcotics Citations 4 

Open Alcohol Container in vehicle 1 

