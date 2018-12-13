Endangered Missing Advisory

82 year old, Bob Bales, of rural Dodge County is missing. He was last seen near 1500 CR R in Dodge County at about 5:30 PM, December 12th when he left a relative’s house to return home near 1900 CR N. Bales was driving a navy blue 2010 Dodge Dakota bearing NE commercial plates 5-4166A. Bales was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap. Bales is a 5’10”, 160 pound white male. Bales has heart issues and is easily confused and hard of hearing.

If found please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 402-727-2700 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-331-3333.