Endangered Missing Advisory

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Nebraska.

The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, Patricia Cancino-Chavez, a 44 years old, Hispanic female, approximately 5’ 1″ tall, approximately 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, a tattoo on the upper left front shoulder and unknown clothing description.  Cancino-Chavez was last known to be in the vicinity of 18th/Washington, Omaha, Nebraska, at approximately 10:00 p.m., May 6, 2019.  Cancino-Chavez owns a silver 2012 Ford Fusion bearing Nebraska plate VEH338.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636 402-444-5600, immediately.

READ MORE:  Election Results

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Husker Head Women’s Tennis Coach Sentenced for DUI Welcome, Mayor Gaylor-Baird: View Election Night Results Here Lincoln City General Election Results Legislature Ends Debate On Property Tax Bill With No Vote FEMA and Subway Expand Flood Relief Efforts Rain Was Factor in West Lincoln Crash