Endangered Missing Advisory For 11 Year Old
Ryan Larsen-Endangered Missing Advisory 5-18-21
(KFOR NEWS May 18, 2021) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in Eastern Nebraska for 11 year old, Ryan Larsen.
The La Vista Police Department says Larsen is a white male, approximately 5’ 8″ tall, approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, Old Navy shirt and a polka dotted umbrella.
Larsen suffers from autism and was last known to be in the vicinity of 78 Street & Terry Drive in La Vista at approximately 12:00 p.m. Monday.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582, immediately.
