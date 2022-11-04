Endangered Missing Advisory For Papillion Woman

Endangered Missing Advisory for 21 year old, Tiffany Harwood of Papillion

(KFOR NEWS November 4, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska.

The Papillion Police Department is attempting to locate, 21 year old, Tiffany Harwood, a white female approximately 5’ 1″ tall, approximately 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack.

Harwood is missing from 1000 block of Michelle Parkway, Papillion, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:30 pm on November 1, 2022. HARWOOD has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Papillion Police Department at (402) 740-3779 immediately.

READ MORE: Trump Drops Strong Hint In Iowa About Running For President Again