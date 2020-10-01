Endangered Missing Advisoty
Robert Wiechelman
(KFOR NEWS October 1, 2020) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 81 year old, Robert Wiechelman, a white male, 6′, 201 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in Coleridge at 830am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, driving a Blue 2018 Subaru Legacy NE 13C294. Mr. Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona.
If you see Robert Wiechelman, call 911 or Cedar County Sheriff’s office at 402-254-6884.
