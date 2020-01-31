10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 31, 2020) An Endangered-Missing Alert has been issued for 92 year old, Fred Dzingle, of rural Elba, 121 miles northwest of Lincoln.
Dzingle went missing around 5:15 Thursday afternoon, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen wearing blue bib overalls, a tan jacket and a red stocking cap. Dzingle is believed to be driving a 2007 maroon Ford Taurus, Nebraska License Number 49-B850.
Dzingle suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented. If located, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 308-754-5433.
