Enthusiasm High For Cornhusker State Games

Lincoln, NE (June 8, 2021) “People are excited, and so are we.” With those words, Dave Mlnarik, the Executive Director of the Nebraska Sports Council, told members of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that registrations are coming in at a near normal pace for the annual sports gala.
“We’re excited to have the Cornhusker State Games cued up” he said. “Most of the events will be July 16th through the 25th. We have more than 70 sports this year.”
Fears of a post-pandemic letdown in registrations are apparently unfounded, he said.
“We are expecting over 10,000 participants. Registrations are at the same pace, roughly, as they were in 2018, 2019, when we had ten to eleven thousand participants.”
The County Board approved permits today for three of the cycling events: The Adventure Race on July 10, the Gravel Grinder on July 17, and the Cycle Tour on July 24. The Cornhusker State Games are scheduled July 16-25 at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities.
