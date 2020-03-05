EPA List of Disinfectants Against COVID-10
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is out with a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products which have qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, says, “Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing.”
Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectant product. Consumers using these disinfectants on an enveloped emerging virus should follow the directions for use on the product’s master label, paying close attention to the contact time for the product on the treated surface (i.e., how long the disinfectant should remain on the surface).