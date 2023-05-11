EPA Proposes 1st Limits On Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Power Plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change.

A rule unveiled Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn’t in widespread use in the U.S.

If finalized, the rule would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector.

Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.