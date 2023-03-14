EPA To Limit Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Drinking Water

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water, saying it could prevent thousands of illnesses.

A toxic group of compounds knowns as PFAS is linked to health issues including low birthweight and cancer.

The EPA proposes limiting two common types of the compounds to 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can detect.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan says communities “have suffered far too long” from PFAS pollution.

Environmentalists praise Tuesday’s proposal as a long-awaited public health protection, but water providers warned of possible rate hikes.

The proposal would also regulate four other types of PFAS.