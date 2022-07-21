Equipment Stolen From a Truck Owned By The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–Some equipment inside a truck owned by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was taken sometime between late Tuesday afternoon and late Tuesday night, including two gun magazines.
Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday morning said the pickup was left unattended in a parking lot in the 600 block of North 48th Street, where someone got inside and stole a blue canvas duffle bag containing a Safe Line Defense, flexible body armor. This body armor has pouches that contained two loaded Smith and Wesson extended pistol magazines; one 23 round and one 17 round, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition, an Atantic Signal portable radio microphone. While the picture above shows a vest with “Sheriff” printed on it, Wagner says the one stolen does not.
Total loss is approx $2400. There were no signs of forced entry, and there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this equipment is encouraged to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.