Equity Starts With Education
(KFOR NEWS June 23, 2020) The Nebraska State Education Association is proud to cohost an Equity Starts with Education rally live on Facebook Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. The event will highlight speakers discussing the actions educators are taking to address equity issues.
The rally will reinforce Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt’s call to Nebraskans: “The conversation about racial inequities must occur everywhere to prepare our students in every corner of the state to better face the challenges of our nation.”
The goal of Tuesday evening’s event is to highlight the actions being taken to address equity and encourage the engagement of others through an online rally that is accessible to the public. Participating organizations are committed to going beyond statements and moving to action by publicly committing in this rally to action steps that can be taken by each organization to reach these ideals.
Speakers include Jenni Benson, NSEA President; Dr. Cheryl Logan, Superintendent, Omaha Public Schools; Tanya Murray, Christian Urban Education Services & Principal, Holy Name School; Dr. Heather Phipps, Associate Superintendent for Educational Services, Millard Public Schools; Lisa Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer, Girls Scout Spirit of Nebraska; Tracy Hartman-Bradley, Nebraska NEA Director; Jermaine Guinyard, Teacher/Coach at Umóⁿhoⁿ Nation School; Luis Olivas, University of Kearney Diversity Recruitment & Leadership Coordinator; Isau Metes, NSEA Organizational Specialist & Leola Bullock Multicultural Award Recipient; as well as others.
Rally cosponsors include the NSEA, Omaha Public Schools, Christian Urban Education Services, Boys Town, Girls Scout Spirit of Nebraska, Stand For Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Associations, The Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
