Ethics Complaint from Iowa School Board To Proceed Against LPS Superintendent

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Aug. 4)–The ethics complaint filed by the Sioux City, Iowa School Board against their former superintendent and current Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman will be allowed to proceed after probable cause was found on Wednesday by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the case can go either an administrative law judge for a hearing or a settlement could be reached. Gausman is accused of approaching two new Sioux City board members to pick a board president he preferred. The complaint was filed last December, six months after Gausman left Sioux City after 14 years to become Lincoln’s new school superintendent in July 2022.

Gausman’s motion to dismiss the complaint was denied by the Iowa Board of Examiners in April.