Event Center Open To Board Animals Evacuated From Fires

Lincoln, NE (October 23, 2022) To anyone affected by the fires in southern Lancaster County — If you need to evacuate farm animals– You can move them to the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. The outdoor horse stalls and cattle pens are available, with water, at no charge. Event Center staff are there to check them in tonight (Sunday Night) until 9 PM.

You can also call the Event Center Manager on Duty at 402-429-4556 or 402-429-1950 with questions.