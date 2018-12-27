Evicted Apartment Tenant Cited for Ignoring Eviction, Attempting to Break-In to Neighbor’s Apartment

A scary moment for an apartment tenant at 14th and E Wednesday night, when he started hearing scratching noises coming from his kitchen.

“The tenant moves the refrigerator and sees a screwdriver poking through the wall, coming from the adjacent apartment,” Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News.

However, the apartment was supposed to be empty, according to the tenant.

“[The tenant] gets down and asks the man ‘What are you doing?’ when the man [on the other side of the wall] responds, ‘What are you doing?'” Bonkiewicz said.

Officers learned the man, 33-year-old Dexter McGrigg, had been evicted from his apartment and was still staying there. McGrigg was cited and lodged for trespassing.