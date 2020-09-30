Evnen Addresses Mail-In Balloting and How To Track It Once You’ve Completed Your Ballot
Secretary of State Bob Evnen
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3o)–As of Wednesday morning, more than 350,000 mail-in ballot requests have come in to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office, from registered voters across Nebraska for the Nov. 3 general election. Mail-in ballots were being mailed out this week to voters requesting one.
Evnen says if you are voting by mail, in order for your ballot to count, it has to be received by your county election office by 8pm on Nov. 3. He says there have been concerns from some voters over the U.S. Postal Service about handling the ballots.
“What the postal service has told us in Nebraska is that if you put your ballot in the mail by Oct. 27, it will be delivered by Nov. 3,” Evnen told reporters on Wednesday.
Evnen says you can track your ballot request by going under “Elections” on the Secretary of State’s website, by clicking here.
Also, with some ballot measures this election, Evnen says hearings will be held on all four of them in each congressional district.
Here in Lincoln on Oct. 8 in hearing room 1525 of the State Capitol, a hearing on a payday lending initiative will be held from 1:30 to 4:30pm. That evening, from 6pm to 9pm in that same hearing room, there will be a hearing on the three expanded gambling items on the ballot.