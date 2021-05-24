Evnen Will Lead Trade Delegation To Expo In United Arab Emirates
Secretary of State Bob Evnen
LINCOLN–(News Release May 24)–Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced today that he will lead a trade delegation to Expo 2020 Dubai and Gulfood Show held in the United Arab Emirates in 2022. “Nebraska will have a strong presence at both much anticipated international events,” Evnen said.
“We are providing an opportunity to Nebraska businesses, agriculture interests, innovators, and educators to join this trade delegation, which will showcase Nebraska to a world-wide audience,” Evnen continued.
World Expos, also known as World’s Fairs, are global mega-events that countries compete to hold every five years. Expo 2020 Dubai will take place from October 2021 through March 2022. The Gulfood Show will take place in Dubai in February 2022.
Evnen is working with the Foreign Agriculture Service at the U.S. Mission to the UAE to feature Nebraska Day and Taste of Nebraska events in the USA Pavilion in February 2022. The Secretary will facilitate meetings and presentations between Nebraska delegation members and potential buyers of Nebraska products who also are attending Gulfood and Expo 2020 Dubai.
Expo 2020 Dubai plans to have more than 190 international participants, plus corporate and themed pavilions, with more than 25 million expected visits during the six months. Visitors will join the making of a new world and learn about and experience ground-breaking innovations addressing fundamental challenges across the globe. The USA Pavilion is focused on telling America’s story with the tag line “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future.”
The Gulfood Show, to be held this year during Expo 2020 Dubai, is the largest annual food show in the world. It will be held in the Dubai World Trade Center from February 13 -17, 2022. Nebraska will have an opportunity to promote Nebraska’s superior food products to buyers from 156 countries, including major emerging markets. Ninety-two percent of Gulfood exhibitors have positively rated the ROI from their participation. “We are committed to helping Nebraska exhibitors maximize the value of their participation in this world-renowned event,” Evnen said.
For more information and details, parties who have an interest should contact Cindi Allen, Assistant Secretary of State for International Trade, at (402) 471-8408, or email her at [email protected]. For more on the USA Pavilion, please visit www.usapavilion.org.