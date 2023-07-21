Ewins Resigns as Lincoln Police Chief, Morrow To Serve In Interim Role

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins submitted her resignation from the department on Friday to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, effective immediately.

According to a news release from the City of Lincoln to KFOR News, the mayor has appointed Assistant Chief Michon Morrow to serve as acting Chief of Police, also effective immediately. Morrow has served on the LPD force since 1995, most recently serving as the assistant chief of the department’s management division.

“Chief Morrow is an experienced and trusted leader within the Lincoln Police Department and our community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “She is devoted to delivering LPD’s mission and keeping our community safe. Her capability, commitment, and deep care for the people of Lincoln and the members of the department are inspiring, as is the way she upholds the community policing model that has served our city so well.”

Ewins, who became Chief in August 2021, issued the following statement in the same news release.

“It has been my great honor to serve as the Chief of Police for the Lincoln Police Department. Over the past two years, we have made great strides, even amid challenging times for our nation and our community. And it is you – my colleagues, my officers … my friends – who have done the heavy lifting. I will be stepping down as Chief of this department and moving on. This was not an easy decision, but I have determined it is the best one.

After nearly 29 years in law enforcement, I can say that as a police organization, the Lincoln Police Department is one of the best. Your hard work and dedication to this community is evident, and felt, every day. I will always value each and every one of you. And I know that you determine the course of this department. Do your best and do what is right – no matter what you confront. I believe in you.”

“In addition to the law enforcement professionals with whom I have served, I very much want to thank the community – the people of Lincoln – for their support of this department and for my tenure as Chief. It has been a pleasure to serve and be a part of this community. Thank you.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird said, “During her tenure, Chief Ewins and I worked to deliver the high level of public safety that we have here in Lincoln,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “I thank her for her service to our community. Together we added officers, dispatchers, and support personnel positions to LPD’s staff and negotiated a labor contract that made LPD officers the highest-paid law enforcement in the state.”

Regarding the Chief’s resignation, Lincoln Police Union president Jeff Sorensen said in a statement to KFOR News, “We know these decisions are not made lightly and appreciate Chief Ewins’ service over the past couple of years. Our Union operates in service of the men and women of the Lincoln Police Department and will continue to support the needs of our police force and the community. We look forward to working with Acting Chief Morrow.”