Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry Gets Probation For Lying To Feds

By Grant Schulte and Brian Melley
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES–(AP June 28)–Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced to two years of probation, a $25,000 fine and community service for lying to federal authorities about $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions.
Tuesday’s sentence came as voters in his district were deciding on his replacement in a special election. The 60-year-old resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty of lying to FBI agents about the donations from a Nigerian billionaire. He plans to appeal.
Fortenberry’s sentencing comes the same day as a special election to fill the rest of his term, which ends in January. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood faces a fellow legislator, Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks, in the GOP-leaning eastern Nebraska district.