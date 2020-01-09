Ex-Husker Football Players LeGrone, Hunt Formally Charged With Sex Assault
Katerion LeGrone (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR and 10/11 Now Jan. 9)–Former Nebraska football players Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt were officially charged with first-degree sexual assault on Wednesday and appeared in Lancaster County Court on Thursday.
Their next court appearance scheduled for February 26.
LeGrone had his bond of ten percent of $50,000, which was originally paid on Dec. 12, continued. For Hunt, bond conditions are currently being modified, according to court records. According to the probable cause affidavit on Dec. 11, the victim showed up to Hunt’s apartment on August 25. Soon, they were in the bedroom where the woman says she felt forced into sexual contact. She says she didn’t say no because she felt uncomfortable and was fearful of what would happen.
According to the documents she had a blanket in front of her face, but LeGrone came in and they both had sex with her. Lincoln Police are also investigating additional sexual assault reports made by other alleged victims.
LeGrone and Hunt were suspended from the Husker football team in late August and dismissed from the program last month.