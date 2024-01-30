KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Ex-Husker Gilbert Pleads No Contest in August Burglary at Liquor Store

January 30, 2024 2:52PM CST
Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Arik Gilbert (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–A former Nebraska football player avoids jail time.

According to court records, Arik Gilbert pleaded no contest on Tuesday to first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, following a burglary last August at SJ’s Liquor near 27th and “O” Street.  Gilbert was seen on security footage breaking into the liquor store and vape shop.

As a result of the deal, Gilbert was fined $400 and has to pay a $450 fine in restitution to the shop.  Initially, Gilbert was charged with burglary.  He was a tight end on the Husker football team after transferring from Georgia.

 

