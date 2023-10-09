Ex-Texas Congressman Will Hurd Suspends Presidential Bid, Endorses Nikki Haley

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd has suspended his Republican presidential bid, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald Trump at a time when his party seems even more determined to embrace the former president.

Hurd is endorsing Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination.

He was the last major candidate to join the already-crowded Republican primary field when he announced his run in late July. He leaves the race after failing to gain traction as a pragmatic moderate who pledged to lead the party away from Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

He failed to qualify for either of the first two GOP debates, missing events in both August and September.