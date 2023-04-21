Exhibits On Japanese Americans During World War II on Display at History Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–Two exhibits are being shown at the History Nebraska museum involving Japanese Americans in Nebraska during World War II and their legacy.

History Nebraska marketing director Chris Goforth told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Friday morning “Perserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska” is an exhibit developed in cooperation with the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

“It talks about the support from the state that they gave to the various people that came here to try and get away from some of that persecution because Nebraska didn’t have any concentration camps. Most of those were out west,” Goforth said.

The other exhibit is one from the Smithsonian Institute called “Righting a Wrong.” Goforth says it talks about a tough topic involving Japanese Americans during World War II, regarding Executive Order 9066 that was passed shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“It incarcerated 75,000 Americans of Japanese decent and 45,000 Japanese nationals following that attack,” Goforth added.

Those incarcerated were in poor living conditions and being under constant watch by the U.S. Military at these camps for about two to three years, according to Goforth.

These exhibits will be at the History Nebraska museum, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 4pm.