Expanded Gambling Gets Approval From Nebraska Voters
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Three gambling initiatives on the general election ballot received approval from Nebraska voters on Tuesday.
Initiative 429, that would allow gaming at horse racetracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, South Sioux City and Columbus, and Initiative 430, which would enact a racetrack gaming law, each got 65% of the vote. Initiative 431 that would put a 20% tax on gaming got 69% of the vote.
Opponents argue it would lead to social ills such as crime and bankruptcy fueled by gambling addiction. Supporters say those problems already exist in Nebraska because of easy access to neighboring states’ casinos, and that legalizing casinos in Nebraska would create jobs and a new source of state tax revenue.