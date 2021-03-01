Extra Mile Walk Fundraising Starts Monday
(KFOR NEWS March 1, 2021) For over a decade, the LPS Extra Mile Walk – formerly known as the BackPack Walk – has eased hunger in our community. Funds raised from the event directly support Child Hunger Programs at the Food Bank of Lincoln, providing LPS students and families with weekly and monthly access to nutritious food options through the BackPack Program and School Food Markets.
There are two major goals of the event:
- Educating our community about the needs of children at Lincoln Public Schools
- Raising money for this valuable program