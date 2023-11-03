Extra Officers Will Be On Duty For Sunday’s Good Life Halfsy

FILE PHOTO: Runners participating in the 43rd annual Havelock Charity Run take off running at 62nd and Havelock Avenue on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Jeff Briden/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Extra Lincoln Police officers and other area law enforcement will be on patrol Sunday morning, for the 10th annual Good Life Halfsy half-marathon, which will start at Seacrest Field near 70th and “A” and end on Canopy Street in Lincoln’s Railyard District.

LPD Lt. Brian Golden tells KFOR News if you have any necessary travel plans that would take you through the area to consider an alternate route.

“Officers will be stationed at the major intersections to try and get traffic through,” Golden added. “Depending on the volume of runners, sometimes that can be bit of a wait.”

About 50 officers, dispatchers, some NSP troopers and the NSP airwing will be helping with traffic and the runners will have priority on the Lincoln streets impacted by the half-marathon route.

To see a map of the Good Life Halfsy route, click this link.