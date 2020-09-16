Face Covering Mandate In Lancaster County Extended Through Halloween
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–Face coverings will now be required to be worn in public areas through the end of Halloween on Oct. 31, under a new directed health measure in Lancaster County.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department stated in a new document posted to the city of Lincoln’s website that the new local DHM, announced on Sept. 14, will not expire until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. All individuals age five and older to wear a face covering when they are in an indoor space that is open to the public unless six feet of separation can be maintained.
The DHM also states that any business that is open to the general public needs to require all people over the age of 5 to wear masks.
Exceptions include someone engaged in federal, state, or county government services in the location those services are provided; seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages; exercising and six feet of separation cannot be maintained.
Also, people who work a job that prevents them from wearing a face covering or giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience so long as six feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained and only while said speech, lecture, or broadcast is being delivered are also exceptions. Those who have a medical condition, mental health condition or other disability that prevents them from wearing a mask is also exempt from the mandate.