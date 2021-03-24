Facebook Expanding It’s Data Center in Sarpy County
Facebook's rendering of their Sarpy County work campus. (Courtesy of Facebook)..
SPRINGFIELD, Neb.–(News Release Mar. 24)–Facebook is expanding again in Sarpy County, Nebraska.
This means an additional 1 million square feet will be added along with 100 more data center jobs, and hundreds of continued construction jobs for years to come. The campus is extending by 500+ acres to the south into the city of Springfield and the name will update to Facebook Sarpy Data Center.
This future 3.6 million square feet of data center campus will continue to be powered by 100% renewable energy made possible by wind farms in the region.