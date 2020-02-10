Fagler Among Inductees Into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Bill Fagler has been part of the Lincoln baseball community for more than 50 years.
The former Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska Wesleyan head baseball coach was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday night in Beatrice. Fagler was the founder of Babe Ruth baseball in Lincoln, where hundreds of kids over the years benefited from his efforts. He was inducted into the Babe Ruth National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.
Fagler, a 1967 Northeast graduate and member of the Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame, also coached at the Legion Baseball level, in addition to his coaching duties at Northeast. At Nebraska Wesleyan, Fagler has the most wins in school history.
Joining Fagler into the hall of fame this year were former Major Leaguer Johnny Hopp, former Husker Shawn Buchanan, Iowa State player and Omaha native Bobby Mancuso, ex-Concordia University player Gene Faszholz, pitcher Dale Hendrickson of Kimball and longtime Beatrice sportscaster Bryan Cook.