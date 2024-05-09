Fairbury Couple Arrested In Connection to an Alleged Child Sex Assault, Abuse Case

FAIRBURY–(KFOR May 8)–Two people in Fairbury have been arrested following an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a child in Jefferson County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the investigation started in April, after a report of a sexual assault of a child. On May 2, investigators arrested 40-year-old Brandon Myers for third-degree assault, third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. Myers is an employee of the Jefferson County Jail and was put in the Thayer County Jail.

Further investigation revealed his wife, 44-year-old Bobbi Myers, was arrested on Monday for child abuse and failure to report child abuse. She was put in the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.