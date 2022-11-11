Famed Painting ‘The Scream’ Targeted By Climate Activists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Two people have tried in vain to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at a museum in Norway’s capital.

Police said no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.

They said three people were detained in connection with Friday’s episode at the National Museum of Norway.

Activists from the Norwegian organization Stop Oil Exploration say their group was behind the action.

Climate activists have targeted famous paintings at other European museums in recent months.