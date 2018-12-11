Farm Bill Clears Senate

The 2018 Farm Bill passed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday on a vote of 87-13. The bill is expected to be taken up and voted on by the House Wednesday. Passage drew immediate praise from Nebraska Government and Agricultural leaders.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer said passage will bring certainty and confidence to agriculture. “The Senate was able to come together in a bipartisan fashion today and pass a strong Farm Bill for Nebraska and all of rural America. From the beginning, I wanted to see a Farm Bill that protected critical risk management programs like crop insurance, improved our trade promotion programs, and deployed broadband in rural areas so agriculture producers can use precision agriculture technology. This Farm Bill achieves all of those goals and more.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson had high praise for Fischer and fellow Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse for their work on the bill. ” The Senate’s vote moves us one step closer to advancing this important legislation to the desk of the President. Passage of a farm bill will help provide certainty to Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers as they navigate the challenges of today’s agriculture economy and also provide certainty to Nebraska’s lending industry that is tasked with making decisions regarding operating notes for Nebraska’s agriculture operations.”

James Goddard of Nebraska Appleseed praised the nutritional aspects of the bill. “The nutrition provisions of the farm bill will ensure that thousands of struggling families and individuals will continue to be able to count on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help put food on the table.” Goddard pointed out that SNAP helps provide to about 176,000 Nebraskans, 74% of them children.

Senate and House negotiators reached a compromise on the bill Monday night.