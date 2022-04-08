Farmers Market Coupons Available for Eligible Seniors

Lincoln, NE (April 8, 2022) Qualifying Lancaster County residents age 60 and over are encouraged to apply for coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs. The coupons, available through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), are good for fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs. The coupons will be distributed through a random drawing based on the number of coupons available for Lancaster County.
In-person sign up events will be held on the following dates and times:
Gross income cannot exceed $25,142 for a single-person household or $33,874 for a two-person household. The maximum benefit per household, per season is $48. Once selected, residents may authorize someone to purchase produce on their behalf, providing they complete a proxy form.
Coupons will be distributed to the selected recipients beginning June 1, and they are valid through October. Participants must re-apply every year, and coupons are never guaranteed. Selected applicants will be given information on how to pick up their coupons.
The SFMNP is administered by the Department of Agriculture in Nebraska. Local area agencies on aging are responsible for distributing the coupons.