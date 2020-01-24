UPDATE: Fatal 2 Semi Crash On I-80 – Victim Identified
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 24, 2020) A 25 year old truck driver from Hastings was killed Thursday night in a 2-semi crash in on Interstate 80 near the NW 56th Street bridge.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 25 year old, Tanner Bramman of Hastings, NE and 49 year old, Bradley Moss of Aurora, NE were driving east on Interstate 80 when they both lost control of their rigs due to adverse weather conditions and ended up crashing in the center median.
Bramman was pronounced deceased on the scene. Moss was not seriously hurt. The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
As a result of the investigation, I-80 eastbound was shut down for 3 hours with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, and one lane of westbound traffic was shut down for 5 hours. All lanes of the interstate are now open.
READ MORE: UPDATE: City crews still on streets