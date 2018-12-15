Fatal Crash At Hwy 77 & West Hallam Road

The following is a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
At 7:47 p.m. on December 14th, 2018, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Hallam
Volunteer Fire Department, Cortland Rural Fire & Rescue, and Lincoln Fire & Rescue, responded
to a report of two pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 77
and West Hallam Road. First responders arrived and found where a southbound 2010 GMC
Sierra K1500 pickup, driven by 74 year old Kenneth Lineweber of Beatrice, NE, collided with two
people who were assisting another party with changing a flat tire on his vehicle which was on
the west shoulder of Hwy 77. One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. Star
Care air ambulance responded to the scene and transported the other pedestrian, 61 year old
Karen Meyer of rural Cortland, NE, to the hospital where she is currently listed in critical, but
stable condition. The name of the decedent is not being released pending next of kin
notification.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the
scene. An autopsy has been ordered by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and the
investigation is ongoing.