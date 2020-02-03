Fatal Crash Claims One Life Near Prague
Courtesy of 1011now
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 3)-The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Prague Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene of a two vehicle injury accident Monday morning. The accident occurred at the intersection of County Road 25 & S, which is 2 miles Northeast of Prague, NE.
The preliminary investigation shows that an Eastbound 2019 Polaris Ranger Utility Vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a Northbound 2016 Honda Odyssey Minivan. The driver of the UTV was ejected and died at the scene. There were no other occupants in the UTV.
The driver and two small children in the Honda Odyssey were treated and released at the scene. Restraints were used in the minivan.
Names are being withheld pending the notification of relatives.
