Fatal Crash Hwy 43 & Pella Road
(KFOR NEWS February 16, 2020) Saturday night, February 15th just before midnight, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded a 2-vehicle head-on crash north of Highway 43 and Pella Road.
One driver was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelt usage is still under investigation. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the details of the crash.
Names are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.
