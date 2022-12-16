Fatal crash involving semi and car on HWY 6

Courtesy of 10-11 News

LINCOLN, Neb. (December 16, 2022) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person died following a head-on crash Friday morning.

It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin told KFOR that a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 18 year old Harrison Miller of Omaha was traveling eastbound in the wrong lane and crashed into a semi. LSO said right now it’s unclear how the the Jetta ended up in that lane. Miller was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi, 47 year old John Tran of Lincoln, had to be cut out of his vehicle by first responders and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

LSO’s crash team will continue to investigate the scene.