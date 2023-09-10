Fatal Crash Saturday on I-80 in West Lincoln

LINCOLN—(News Release Sept. 9)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that happened on the I-80 eastbound off ramp at exit 397.

On September 9, 2023, at approximately 4:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the I-80 eastbound off ramp at exit 397 on report of an accident. When they arrived, they located a motorcycle that had driven off the roadway causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a man from Lincoln, was transported to a hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries. The exit ramp was closed during the scene investigation but is now open.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.