Fatal Crash Wednesday Morning in NE Lincoln
70th and Cornhusker fatal 5-12-21 (photo courtesy of Seth Korte)
(KFOR NEWS May 12, 2021) One person was killed in a 2 vehicle crash around 7am Wednesday morning at the intersection of North 70th and Cornhusker Highway.
Lincoln Police Officer, Luke Bonkiewicz, says the crash involved an SUV and dump truck.
LPD is still investigating the crash scene and traffic is shut down.
LFR Captain, Nancy Crist, added crews took 2 people to the hospital, one of which had passed away and the other with life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Garth Brooks Comes To Lincoln August 14th