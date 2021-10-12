Fatal Motorcycle Accident Monday Night In NW Lincoln Remains Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 12)–A 61-year-old Lincoln man died, after he was knocked off his motorcycle that hit a curb as it was approaching a roundabout at 1st and Adams late Monday night.
Lincoln Police say their investigation shows the man’s 2009 black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was southbound on 1st Street when it hit the curb and knocked him off, as it entered the roundabout. Officers attempted CPR on the man, before LFR crews got to the scene to take over. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
This investigation is ongoing to determine the timeline of events leading up to the accident and if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The driver was wearing a helmet and no other vehicles were involved.